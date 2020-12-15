‘Help us defeat the paramilitaries’

Police chief makes impassioned plea after series of attacks

Causeway Coast and Glens District Commander Superintendent Ian Magee.

PARAMILITARIES prepared to intimidate and even murder rivals will be caught only with community support, the PSNI's local district commander has warned.

In a message delivered as Causeway Coast and Glens endures an upsurge in activity linked to criminal gangs, Superintendent Ian Magee renewed his appeal for information.

“It can be difficult to speak up when the people who are holding your community back live on the same street or their children attend the same school as yours,” he said.

“However nothing will change until we start working together.”

