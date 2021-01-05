Christmas Eve ‘savage’ assault condemned

A MAN was taken to hospital after being assaulted in what police described as “a brutal assault” during a burglary at a house on the Moyan Road in the outskirts of Dunloy on Christmas Eve.



At around 10:50pm, police received a report that three masked men had forced their way into a property in Moyan Road and assaulted the male occupant leaving him with injuries that required hospital treatment.



Detective Inspector McKenna said: "This was a savage assault during which the victim was cable tied and assaulted. He was punched around the face and head and left with cuts and bruises to his body and an eye injury.

