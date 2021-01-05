Flying high again?

THE Airshow should be reinstated on a bi-annual basis, starting in 2022 to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.



That is the proposal members of Causeway Coast and Glens Council will debate later this month.



The two-day festival, which cost ratepayers around £200,000, ran for two decades in Portrush but was scrapped in 2020 even before Covid restrictions put paid to all tourism events.



The decision was taken ahead of last year's rate-setting process amid the council's deepening budgetary crisis.

