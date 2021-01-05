Major project for walking trail

Major project for walking trail

Stepping out on the Appalachian Trail.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

PART of the International Appalachian Trail, which passes through Causeway Coast and Glens, is set to benefit from a cross border cooperation project.

The £141,684 Rural Development Programme scheme will be used to make a series of improvements to a section of the global trail from the Glenshane Pass to Glenariff.

Work started in November and includes replacing signage, way marking and information boards alongside repairs and upgrading of trail infrastructure at locations across the Moyle Way, Causeway Coast Way and North Sperrins Way, covering 114 miles (184km).

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282