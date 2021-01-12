Barnish PS to close

BARNISH Primary School is set to close its doors on August 31, following a three year campaign by the community to keep the Ballyvoy school's doors open.



On Friday the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) published the decisions for closure on its website, heralding a bitter start to the New Year for the pupils and families who'd fought so hard during the 'Battle for Barnish'.



However, a spokesperson for the Barnish Action Group labelled the decision “appalling” adding, “The welfare of our children is the only thing that should be a consideration here and that, as always, seems to be insignificant to the Department for Education.”

