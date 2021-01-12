Our windfall wish list

NEW footbridges over the River Bann, major roads upgrades, greenways and the development of a veterinary school are among the projects long-listed for funding from £72m Growth Deal.



The windfall earmarked for Causeway Coast and Glens was announced two years ago by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.



Half the money will come from Westminster and the other half from the NI Executive.



Since October 2019, a cross-party working group has been accumulating suggestions on how it should be spent under six main themes: innovation; tourism and regeneration; infrastructure; employability and skills; digital connectivity and the green economy.

