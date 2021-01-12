Tributes to James ‘The Indian’ McCook

North Antrim legend passes away in Causeway Hospital at age of 92

James' The Indian' McCook, who passed away at the weekend aged 92.

Alan Millar

Reporter:

Alan Millar

Email:

alan.millar@thechronicle.uk.com

TRIBUTES have been paid to one of north Antrim's great characters, James ‘The Indian’ McCook, who passed away on Saturday (January 9).

92-year-old Mr McCook, of Ballykenver Road near Armoy, died in Causeway Hospital and his lovingly remembered by the large family and his friend Pearly.

Speaking on social media his nephew Frank described his uncle, as “one of the last great characters!”

Frank said: “It is with great sadness that I heard of his passing at the age of 92 , the kindest man with a side splitting sense of humour, he could keep you enthralled with stories and tales from an era that has now passed, for hours on end.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

