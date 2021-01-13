Two women appear in court

A MOTHER and daughter have appeared in court charged in relation to an attack which led to the death of a man in Ballymoney.



33-year-old Steven Peck succumbed to his injuries sustained in an attack near the Joey Dunlop Centre on January 3.



Two women appeared at Limavady Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ballymena yesterday in connection with the incident.



Lisa Gemmell, 29, from Union Street in Ballymoney, is accused of perverting the course of justice. She is alleged to have destroyed evidence relating to the murder.



Easther McCook, 46, from Urbal Road in Dervock, is charged with assisting offenders by providing a false alibi and interfering with witnesses.



The defence lawyers submitted that with irrelevant records and given the nature of the police enquires being conducted into phone evidence and vehicle movements, neither of the accused were in a position to interfere with the police investigation.



However, District Judge Peter King opposed bail and remanded the pair into custody until February 1.



Three men also appeared in court last week, before Mr Peck passed away.

David Austin, 54, from Cherry Gardens in Ballymoney, and brothers Stephen McCook, 28, and Brian McCook, 24, from Urbal Road in Dervock were charged with attempted murder.