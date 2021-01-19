Burns Night 2021 Zoom celebrations 

‘God willing with the vaccine, we will get up and running again’

Scottish poet Robert Burns.

NEXT Tuesday (January 26) is Burns Night, a night when the poetry and legacy of Scottish bard Rabbie Burns is normally celebrated across north Antrim in many gatherings of people.

Unfortunately, things are not normal and as with so much else, COVID 19 has meant that these events in schools, restaurants and community facilities will not be taking place.

However a number of ZOOM events are taking place, including a talk by Dr Frank Ferguson of Ulster University, with a council organised storytelling and music event also planned.

