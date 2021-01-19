Hospital braced!

Causeway Hospital ED consultant Dr Fergal Dunn.

CAUSEWAY Hospital is planning for an admissions surge that could see Covid inpatient numbers treble in a matter of days.

The likely pressure facing staff in the third week of January is a result of record high infection rates over Christmas.

Emergency Department consultant Dr Fergal Dunn told the Chronicle younger patients are falling victim to the latest wave - patients who were until days earlier perfectly fit and healthy.

He described how many face “a terrifying ordeal” struggling for breath with no family standing next to them in support.

