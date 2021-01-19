Matthew running 5k every day to support mental health awareness

A MOSSIDE man is running every day in January to help raise funds for Mental Health.



Matthew McConaghy, who is currently living in Loughborough, England, is taking to the roads and beaches to run 5k every day this calendar month.



The former Ballycastle High School pupil admits the fundraising effort also presents a personal challenge during lockdown as his fitness levels have improved over the last year.

“I enjoy pushing myself to do things outside of my comfort zone,” he said.

