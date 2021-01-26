Carrick-a-rede fishermen’s cottage granted listed status

At almost 200 years old, building is reminder of important North Coast tradition

Carrick-a-rede fishermen’s cottage granted listed status

Carrick-a-rede’s 200-year-old fisherman’s cottage is now a listed building.

IT may be a humble cottage, rudimentary in construction and never occupied by anyone famous.

Nevertheless, government heritage officials last month conferred it with listed status.

That's because the salmon fisherman's dwelling on Carrick-a-rede is almost 200 years old and remains an almost perfectly preserved reminder of an important North Coast tradition.

Accessed via the famous Rope Bridge, the island is thought to have been used by salmon fishermen for around 400 years.

