COVID-19 vaccine roll-out underway

Country Medical Centre patients among 1,500 to receive first vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine roll-out underway

Doctors David Johnston, Rory McCartney (Rtd) and Johnny Burns in the hall at the Joey Dunlop Centre before the start of the mass vaccination. WK4KC11BM

Jonathan McNabb

Reporter:

Jonathan McNabb

Email:

jonathan.mcnabb@thechronicle.uk.com

A PRACTICE manager hopes that the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine will help make a massive difference in the local community.

Four practices from the Causeway Federation of GPs - Fannin, Hutchinson & Boyd, Ballymoney Family Practice, Coleraine Health Centre and The Country Medical Centre came together last Wednesday (January 19) to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine to patients of the four practices.

As we revealed in last week’s paper, the vaccinations would be carried out at the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre in Ballymoney.

The over 80’s were the first group selected to get the vaccine as they received their first injection last week, before having to come back in ten weeks time for a second.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282