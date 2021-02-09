Save our rural schools, Minister!

A LOCALLY based farming pressure group has called on the Education Minister to halt the planned closures of rural schools.



Farmers For Action says that it has campaigned for the retention of such schools as Ballyhackett in Castlerock and Barnish in Ballycastle.



And they have written to DUP Minister Peter Weir this week calling on him perform a policy u-turn or face the consequences at the ballot box.



FFA’s Steering Committee member Sean McAuley asks, ‘How much more do rural communities have to suffer, yet still deliver the very food that Mr Weir and many of his top civil servant club supporters eat during this pandemic, Brexit, climate change and abysmal farm gate prices.

