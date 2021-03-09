Second homes a ‘blight’ on coastal communities

Boom leading to streets with few neighbours for elderly residents

Portballintrae

Peter Winter

ELDERLY residents of coastal towns feel lonely and isolated because a holiday home boom has left them living in streets with few neighbours.

That was the messages delivered to councillors during a presentation by the Sustainable Coastal Communities group last Tuesday evening.

Stuart Pollard told an online meeting of the full council, measures could be taken to restrict second home ownership similar to those implemented in other parts of the UK and Ireland.

Among them were higher local tax rates for outsiders and planning restrictions on new developments of holiday homes.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

