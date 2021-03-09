Trading at Ballintoy Harbour ‘free for all’ - Cllr Baird

UUP Alderman Joan Baird has asked the Environmental Services Committee to review trading options for water sports at Ballintoy Harbour ahead of the summer 2021 season.

In a question to go before the committee on Tuesday March 9 the UUP Cllr suggested creation of a trading pitch for which Council could benefit financially.

She commented: “In the summer of 2020 Ballintoy Harbour was overrun by traders selling water sport experiences, wet suits, life jackets, paddle boards etc etc.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

