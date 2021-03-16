Premier wedding venue refused COVID support

Lissanoure Castle, one of Northern Ireland’s premier wedding venues, badly impacted by COVID 19..

THE Proprietor of one of Northern Ireland's premier wedding venues has hit out at the lack of support for businesses like his, after Lissanoure Castle was turned down for the COVID financial support scheme.

Mr Peter Mackie, facing massive overheads with income down 100%, has claimed there was 'a lack of transparency' and 'no urgency' about the way decisions relating to funding schemes are being made at Stormont.

“Why are we not getting support?” he wants to know after being rejected for the Localized Restrictions Support Scheme (LRSS).

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

