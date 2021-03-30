£500,000 facelift for Ballintoy’s historical Church

ONE of the north coast's most beautiful, historic and strikingly located churches is to get a £500,000 facelift, The Chronicle can exclusively reveal.



Ballintoy Church of Ireland parish team are working with one of Northern Ireland top architects on what will be “a very involved project.”



The team is meeting on site this morning (Tuesday, March 30) with award winning Ballymoney architect Johann Muldoon and potential funders, to plan the way ahead.



Church Rector Rev. Patrick Barton told the Chronicle he is delighted that that Ms Muldoon is helping drive the project forward.

