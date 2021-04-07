Half million funding boost for Solas Moyle!

SOLAS Moyle has been awarded a grant of £500,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund which will mean an extension of their vital services in Moyle and across the Causeway Coast area.



Since its foundation in 2010, Solas has offered support to those who suffer from depression, addiction, loneliness, anxiety and stress. It seeks to help those who have gone through bereavement, family breakdown and other challenging life circumstances.



Solas Wellbeing, which aims to improve the mental health and emotional well-being of people living in the local area, first received National Lottery money of £173,000 in 2016 and this new larger grant will enable it to improve and extend services. It will provide secure funding until 2026.

