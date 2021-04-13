Sinn Fein launch legal challenge on events bailout fund

THE Causeway Coast and Glens Sinn Féin team have signed and submitted a call-in on the decision taken by council to approve the allocation of the Tourism Events Recovery Fund.



Speaking about Sinn Féin’s decision to submit a legal challenge, Ballycastle Councillor Cara McShane, said: “The decision to award almost £400,000 on tourism events this year has been challenged on a number of grounds.



“Before ratifying the decision at a recent council meeting, it was evident that councillors did not have all the information to make a fully informed decision.



“A request to defer the decision on this non-competitive fund until all the information was available, was rejected. This decision has a potential impact on ratepayers of Causeway Coast and Glens Council and the council as a corporate body.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*