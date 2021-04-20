Remove the stigma of prostate cancer - early diagnosis could save your life!

‘If I could help save one man’s life then I’m happy to speak out’

Sinn Féin Councillor Oliver McMullan who is living with secondary cancer following a prostate cancer diagnosis seven years ago.

GLENS man Oliver McMullan has appealed for every man to be aware of the signs and symptoms of prostate cancer as figures show it has become the most common form of cancer in NI.

The local Sinn Féin Councillor spoke to The Chronicle openly about his diagnosis, the stigma often attached to the disease and the importance of early diagnosis.

He said: “I didn't even have any symptoms before I was diagnosed. I had been undergoing automatic blood tests due to a previous underlying medical condition and it was when the results of this test came back that my GP called me in.

“This was about six or seven years ago, like I said, I had no symptoms but if it hadn't been for that blood test I would never have known. I had no ill health, I never felt unwell.

