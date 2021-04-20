Static caravans targeted in early morning arson attack in Ballycastle

Widespread condemnation of attack on police officer
Two static caravans were targeted in an early morning arson attack at Causeway Coast Holiday Park on Saturday morning. Grafitti was daubed on the premises before one was set alight. Pic Steven McAuley
LOCAL councillors have slammed those behind a “distressing” arson attact on property at the Causeway Coast Caravan Park in Ballycastle early on Saturday morning.
Police have appealed for information following the incident on Clare Road just before 6:10am on April 17.NIFRS and police attended the scene of the blaze which has resulted in a caravan being completely destroyed.
Inspector Mullan said: “While an investigation is underway to establish exactly what happened and the cause of the fire, at this time, we are treating this as suspected arson.
*Full story in this week's Chronicle*