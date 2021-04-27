Council staff praised for pandemic effort

Councillors approve business plans for financial year ahead

Waste collection workers were among those praised at Monday’s committee meeting

COUNCIL senior management and elected members have paid tribute to workers for maintaining services throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

The praise came at a meeting of the Environmental Services Committee on Monday evening as members approved business plans for the financial year ahead.

“No-one could have predicted the impact Covid-19 has had, and will continue to have on everything we do,” said Director Aiden McPeake.

Nevertheless, he added, the departments he is responsible for had achieved a £609,000 ‘positive variance.’

