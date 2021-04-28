Rory’s hundred mile walk for Save the Children

Rory’s hundred mile walk for Save the Children

Rory Campbell with staff from St Patricks and St Brigids PS Ballycastle. KMcA Wk17

STAFF and Pupils at St Patrick’s and St Brigid’s PS Ballycastle, would like to commend Rory Campbell from P5KG who is currently raising funds for the charity Save the Children.

During the month of April, Rory will walk ONE HUNDRED MILES to not only raise money for children who are experiencing difficulty or adversity at present, but also raise awareness of these issues to the public.

Many charities have lost out on significant amounts of funding in the last year and have been unable to continue with their normal services.

