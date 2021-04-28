‘We’re doing it for daddy!’

McShane family embark on ‘Miles for Mesothelioma’ challenge in memory of Seamus

Every year Seamus and his daughter, Cara, did the annual Cushendun to Ballyvoy walk organised by the Butler family in aid of Alzheimer's Society and Marie Curie.

THE McShane family from Ballintoy are stepping out in memory of well known and much loved husband, father and grandfather, Seamus, this month and hope to raise much needed funds for charity.

April 2021 had been the long planned date that the clan were coming together to celebrate Seamus' 80th birthday. This would be the the first time in over 15 years that the immediate family would be together.

It had been discussed and planned for a long time, but plans change. Tomorrow is not promised to anyone.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

