Fundraising is a ‘piece of cake’ for Ballycastle man!

Kind-hearted Dessie raises over £1,300 to aid dementia patients

Dessie Smyth, manning the cake stall in the car park of Leabank to raise funds for a dementia friendly garden.

CARING Ballycastle man Dessie Smyth has raised over £1,300 to be split between a dementia charity and Leabank Nursing Home where he works.

Dessie undertook the challenge to raise £250 for Dementia UK to mark Dementia Week and not only did he reach his goal - but he smashed it!

Speaking to The Chronicle, Dessie, an Activity Therapist at Leabank, said how much he enjoyed his job where he works with residents who have had a disgnosis of dementia, adding that he was overwhelmed with everyone's generosity when it came to fundraising.

