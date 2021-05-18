Naturally North Coast and Glens -more than just a market!

NATURALLY North Coast & Glens is more than just a market!



During 2020 when the markets weren't able to be delivered, their work didn’t stop, they were as busy as ever!



According to manager Shauna McFall they continued to support their members and traders behind the scenes.

Shauna told the Chronicle: “We helped members and traders with range of activities, helping them find support, funding, and in promoting their business, we set up an online store to help those traders that didn’t have the means to sell online themselves.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*