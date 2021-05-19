Ballycastle man ‘attacked doctors’

Defendant accused of assaulting three doctors, a Sister and four police officers

Causeway Hospital Coleraine where McGothiganis accused of assaulting three doctors and a Sister as well as a number of police officers in 2019. WK27-094CR

A BALLYCASTLE man accused of assaulting three doctors and a Sister at Causeway Hospital has been refused bail.

Patrick Gerard McGothigan, of Fogarty Crescent, is also charged with assaulting four police officers on November 24, 2019, and disorderly behaviour at the Coleraine Hospital on the same date, as well as causing criminal damage to a PSNI flak jacket.

The 33-year-old is charged with a raft of other offences, including motoring charges, common assault, threatening to damage property, criminal damage, making threats to kill and burglary which are unconnected with the alleged hospital incident.

