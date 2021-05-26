Ballycastle museum £1m refurb delayed
Ballycastle Museum
A £1m refurbishment of the 300-year-old building that houses Ballycastle museum can not proceed until emergency structural repairs are made.
In 2019 councillors agreed to restore the Grade 3 listed building in a bid to preserve local heritage and regenerate the Castle Street area of town.
Plans include a two story extension, disabled friendly toilets, a lift and additional storage rooms.
However, because of the Covid pandemic, the appointed contractor was unable to move onsite until January 2021.
