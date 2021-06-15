Events back on track

THE council has agreed to release bailout funding for events facing financial concern due to the pandemic.



The decision came after members received legal advice on a challenge to rescue packages proposed three months ago.



In the meantime, two of the borough's biggest events – Stendhal Festival and the NW200 had indicated their futures were in jeopardy.



It was back in March that the council voted to launch a Tourism Events Recovery Fund offering organisers assistance with costs whether their event runs this year or not.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*