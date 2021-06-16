Planners give the green light for state-of-the-art Ballycastle campus!

The shared campus marks a new era in the history of both schools

Planners give the green light for state-of-the-art Ballycastle campus!

A new shared education campus is proposed incorporating the neighbouring schools of Ballycastle High School and Cross & Passion College, Ballycastle. Pic Samuel Stevenson & Sons Architect.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

PLANNERS have given the green light to a state-of-the-art campus shared between Ballycastle High School and Cross and Passion College.

Although a final decision will be made by elected members of Causeway Coast and Glens Planning Committee later this month, officers have recommended approving the £40m scheme.

According to designs submitted in 2020, when complete, the campus will host around 1200 pupils spread across the two current sites either side of Moyle Road.

The main school buildings will be located on the Ballycastle High School side along with a sports hall, courts, hockey pitch plus car and bus parking.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Events back on track

NW200 organisers said they badly needed funding pledged by the council after racing was cancelled two years in a row.

Events back on track

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282