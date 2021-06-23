Huge investment opportunity for Ballycastle town!

THE founding Directors of Ballycastle Youth Links Ltd are appealing to members of the public to come forward with effective and sustainable project ideas which will benefit the youth of Ballycastle.



Many readers will have good memories of Ballycastle Youth Links.



It was a successful youth club that ran a range of activities from a community-purchased property on Market Street (opposite the Fire Station) from 1990 until 2014.

Times changed, operational difficulties became more complex and the Youth Links activities formally ceased in 2015.

