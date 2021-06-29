Ruby commended for her volunteer work in Bushmills

Bushmills schoolgirl Ruby Neill

Jonathan McNabb

Jonathan McNabb

jonathan.mcnabb@thechronicle.uk.com

A BUSHMILLS schoolgirl has been commended for her volunteer work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ruby Neill, who is in Year 9 at Dunluce School, has been busy helping out in the local community and her efforts have not gone unnoticed by both the Bushmills Coronavirus Support Group and Dunluce School.

With everyday activities and interaction changing due to the virus, kind-hearted Ruby was on hand to offer support and help during the pandemic.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

