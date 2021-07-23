Discovery of a suspicious object in Ballycastle

Police are currently conducting a search in the Clare Road area of Ballycastle following the discovery of a suspicious object on Thursday evening (July 22nd).

Inspector Paul Patton said: “At around 10.00 pm we received a report of a suspicious object being found in the area.

“ATO attended the scene and examined the object and declared this to be a firearm.

“The item has since been removed for forensic examination.

“The area remains cordoned off as police conduct follow up searches of the area. We would like to thank those who have been directly impacted, as police carry a public safety operation in the area.”

