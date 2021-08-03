Minister attends official opening of Portaneevey

Minister attends official opening of Portaneevey

Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Edwin Poots experiences the new viewing platform at Portaneevy outside Ballintoy.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

ballycastle.news@thechronicle.uk.com

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has marked the completion of significant development work at two spectacular coastal locations outside Ballintoy and Portrush.

The projects at Portaneevey and Magheracross include the installation of panoramic viewing points to allow the public to enjoy enhanced engagement with the landscape.

On Wednesday 28th July 2021, Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Edwin Poots visited the borough to herald their official opening.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

