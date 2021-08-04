Have your say and help to shape the future of Ballycastle Museum

Have your say and help to shape the future of Ballycastle Museum

The Taise banner which is held in the Museum collection

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

ballycastle.news@thechronicle.uk.com

MEMBERS of the public are being encouraged to have their say on the future development of Ballycastle Museum.

The Museum Services team at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is currently working with the Friends of Ballycastle Museum group and other stakeholders on plans for the facility, which is located within the listed 18th century courthouse and market building on Castle Street in the town.

An online survey has been developed as part of this work, and the Mayor, Councillor Richard Holmes, says it’s an important opportunity to shape the future of the museum.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282