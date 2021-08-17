It’s verging on the ridiculous

Covid and underfunding blamed for roads ‘deathtraps’

Unruly verges are placing lives at risk, say councillors.

Peter Winter

MOTORISTS are taking their lives in their hands when approaching junctions with visibility obscured by overgrown verges.

That was the warning councillors delivered to Department of Infrastructure (DfI) officials summoned to a council committee meeting last Tuesday. It was a similar message heard by roads chiefs at a full council meeting last week.

And the response was also the same: the situation is unlikely to improve unless more cash is allocated.

The DfI's James Morrison explained how this year's verge 'two cut' programme had been set back by a ‘perfect storm’ of issues including Covid outbreaks at depots across the borough.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

