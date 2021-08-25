Health Minister ‘deeply concerned’ with rate

Health Minister ‘deeply concerned’ with rate

Health Minister Robin Swann.

THE number of weekly Covid infections in Causeway Coast and Glens has risen for a third successive week.

The positive test total rose from 641 to 789 in the week ending Sunday, August 22.

Measured per head of population the infection rate now stands at 544.7 per 100,000 – the previous reading was 442.6.

Though the numbers remain high compared to just a couple of months ago, evidence suggests the current wave is largely confined to younger residents.

