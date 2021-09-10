First clinics announced in campus vaccine initiative

The Jabbathon vaccine promotion starts on Monday 13 September, with the first in an extensive series of vaccination clinics for students.

The initiative will involve around 60 walk-in clinics in September covering some 30 campuses – offering first doses to students across Northern Ireland’s universities and Further Education colleges. The clinics are being run by Health Trust vaccinator teams.

The programme for the first week of Jabbathon is listed below.

72% of young people in the 18-29 age group in NI have now had at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose.

The campus vaccination push is part of the ongoing part of the ongoing vaccination push, as the overall take-up rate for first doses comes close to 90% of the adult population.

Ulster University

Coleraine Campus, Sports Hall, 16th September, 10am to 3.30pm

Jordanstown Campus, Sports Hall 2, 15th September and 16th September 10am to 3.30pm

Magee Campus, MG Building, Sports Hall, 14th September 9.30 am to 1.30pm

Queen’s University Belfast

Quad Lawn, 13th September to 17th September 10 am to 4pm

Northern Regional College

Ballymena campus clinic in Seven Towers centre, 13th September and 15th September – 9am to 5pm

Ballymoney Campus, 13th September and 14th September – 10 am to 2.30pm

Coleraine Campus, 13th September and 14th September – 10am to 2.30pm

Magherafelt Campus, 13th September and 14th September – 10 am to 2.30pm

Newtownabbey Campus, 13th September and 14th September – 10am to 2.30pm

North West Regional College

Limavady Campus, 13th September, 2 pm to 6 pm

Strand Road Sports Hall, 15th September 1pm to 5 pm and 16th September 4pm to 8pm

South West Regional College

Omagh Campus, 14th September 9.30am to 1.30pm and 16th September 4pm to 8pm

Enniskillen Campus, 15th September 1pm to 5pm

Dungannon Campus, Main Hall, 15th September 11am to 5pm

Southern Regional College

Portadown Campus, The Conference Room/The Oracle, 13th September 10am to 5pm

Lurgan Campus, 13th September 11am to 3pm

Newry Campus, West Exams Hall, 14th September 10am to 3pm

Greenbank Campus Marquee, 14th September 11am to 3pm

Armagh Campus, Central Hall, 16th September 10am to 5pm

Banbridge Campus, Central Hall, 17th September 10am to 1pm