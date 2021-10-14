Centenarian receives bespoke coin from Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

Moira Campbell is the latest recipient of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s centenary civic gift.

The centenarian received the bespoke coin from the Mayor, Councillor Richard Holmes, on Tuesday 12th October as she celebrated her 100th birthday with her sons and daughter at Trinity House in Garvagh.

Offering his congratulations, the Mayor said: “I hope Moira enjoyed her special day. It was a privilege to meet her and be a part of her celebrations.

“These coins have been created as part of our NI 100 programme as a tribute to our oldest residents, marking their contribution to the Borough over the past century. I’m grateful to Moira and her family for taking part and affording me such a warm welcome and I wish her continued happiness and good health.”

The civic gift scheme is open to all individuals, organisations and businesses who celebrate their 100th birthday between January 1st 2021 and December 31st 2021.

Nominations remain open so please email mayorsoffice@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk or ring 028 7034 7010 if you would like to put someone forward to receive this very special gift before the end of the year.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s NI 100 programme includes a range of events and initiatives which collectively aim to showcase the very best of the Borough and its people through the past century.

You can find out more by going to www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/ni-100