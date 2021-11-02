Three generations help launch Poppy Appeal

THE 2021 Poppy Appeal has been launched locally and this year, as the charity marks its centenary, the RBL is celebrating the return of its collectors, who have been helping the Royal British Legion to fundraise for over a century.



To mark the launch of the Poppy Appeal nationwide, the Royal British Legion is shining a spotlight on the people of all generations and backgrounds who have been at the heart of the Poppy Appeal in local communities for over 100 years.

Helping to launch the Appeal in Co.Antrim are Helen Heaney, her daughter Jackie Heaney, granddaughter and grandson Holly and Aaron Adair – three generations of avid poppy collectors from the same family.



Helen (74) has been volunteering for the Poppy Appeal for 20 years and has been the Poppy Appeal Organiser for the Royal British Legion Bushmills Branch for the past 15 years.

For more, see this week's Chronicle