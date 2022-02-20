Trim trail access in Riverside flooded, junior Parkrun cancelled, but so far Ballymoney not as bad as elsewhere

RIVERSIDE Park is starting to flood as storm Franklin moves over Northern Ireland.

Junior Park Run cancelled, as paths also flooded.

The path to the Trim Trail from Riverside Park is under water.

Walkers take care.

Much worse flooding being reported elsewhere.

The Curran to Tobermore Road has been reported as impassable, with the water rising above its banks.

Take care out there folks.

Forecasters say this weather is to continue all day to day and well into tomorrow.