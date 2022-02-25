Friday's weather

Today:

Clouding over after a bright start with some patchy rain spreading from the west during the morning, this generally light and mainly over Derry and Antrim. Becoming mainly dry during the afternoon but staying rather cloudy. Freshening southerly winds. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Tonight:

A mainly cloudy evening and night with perhaps some light rain at times, mainly over the Sperrins, perhaps some clearer intervals over Down and Antrim. Fresh or strong southerly winds. Minimum temperature 7 °C.

Saturday:

Perhaps some light rain at first, but most places dry with clouds breaking to give some brighter spells in the afternoon, particularly across the north. Strong southerly winds. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Here is today's national weather forecast with Aidan McGivern.