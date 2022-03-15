Farmer backs call for financial package

A BALLYVOY farmer has backed calls for a financial package, including the capping of red diesel prices, to be put in place for those in the agriculture business.



Ciaran McCaughan, a well known beef farmer, told the Chronicle how rocketing fuel costs, the increasing cost of meal and the astronomical rise in the price of fertilizer could see some farmers being faced with huge financial difficulties.

Highlighting the 20 per cent increase in red diesel in just one week and the continual rise in prices, Ciaran said farmers were the ones left counting the cost of it all.

UNPRECEDENTED RISES

In the same week Sinn Féin Cllr Oliver McMullan, Chair of the Council's Agricultural and Rural Affairs Working Group, called for the Minister of Agriculture to offer financial assistance, Ciaran said beef farmers, like himself, are facing unprecedented rises which will inevitably lead to problems in food supply.



Ciaran, who is also a school teacher, said the Russian invasion in Ukraine coupled with fertilizer costs will create the 'perfect storm' for farmers.

He added: “The Ukraine is one of the world's biggest suppliers of wheat, it's known as the 'bread basket of Europe' and, with the cost of wheat increasing every day, it will cost me so much more to feed the cattle.

“Last year the most I paid was £285 per tonne for the most expensive feed, this year it is costing me up to £390 per tonne and it's on the rise.

“ The price of cattle might be up slightly on last year, however it will not cover the additional costs incurred.

