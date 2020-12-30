Eunan McGlinchey signs for Gearlink Kawasaki

FAST rising Aghadowey rider Eunan McGlinchey will compete for the Gearlink Kawasaki team in next year’s Quattro Group British Supersport Championship.

The news was confirmed in a statement last week.

“Gearlink Kawasaki has announced their 2021 Quattro Group British Supersport Championship line-up, retaining the services of Australian Ben Currie, who will be joined by Supersport debutant Eunan McGlinchey,” said a team spokesperson.

Long-time Kawasaki team Gearlink Kawasaki have become consistent title contenders in the Supersport class, and will once again represent the brand in the 2021 series.

After an incredible end to the 2020 season, which saw him battling for race wins, Currie has re-signed for the team and will be looking to repeat that form when the 2021 Championship gets underway at Oulton Park next May.

Joining Currie will be Northern Irish rookie Eunan McGlinchey, who returns to the Bennetts BSB paddock after a year competing in the World Supersport 300 Championship.

Although it will be his first season in the Supersport class, the young rider is no stranger to Kawasaki, having won the 2018 British Junior Supersport Championship before finishing fourth in the National Superstock 600 class in 2019 on a ZX-6R.

Team Owner Michael De Bidaph said: “We were really pleased to be able to keep Ben onboard for another year.

“It was a challenging season with the bike in 2020 and it was tough for Ben coming off the Superbike back to the Supersport class, but towards the end he started to gel with the bike and proved at the last round he is still a huge contender for the Championship.

“Alongside him we have managed to sign the young and very talented rider Eunan, which we're super excited about and can't wait to start working with him.

“We have a strong history with supporting young up and coming riders from Northern Ireland so we are pleased to continue that tradition and hopefully we can help springboard Eunan further in his career.”

Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing & Racing Department at Kawasaki UK, added: “We have worked with both Ben and Eunan for a number of years within Team Green, so to have them both now forming our official Supersport team in the UK is a dream come true.

“The Gearlink Kawasaki team are synonymous with the Supersport class, and despite coming tantalisingly close on numerous occasions, have never managed to take the title in this class, so we are as desperate as they are to see that become a reality in 2021.

“This year has been very tricky for everyone, so fingers crossed we can all arrive at round one in May with a full crowd and witness what is always some of the closest racing in the BSB series.”

In signing for the team, McGlinchey is following in the slipstream of NW200 record winner Alastair Seeley who enjoyed success with them in the past.