Norman Crooks receives his BEM Honorary Medal

Photo; Norman Crooks BEM, The popular race secretary proudly shows off his Honorary BEM Medal, at the start /finish line of the Cookstown 100 race circuit. Pic: Baylon McCaughey

By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

POPULAR race secretary for the Cookstown & District Motor Cycle Club ltd, Norman Crooks, received his BEM Honorary Medal, for services to the Sport.

Unfortunately, due to the current pandemic situation, there weren’t the usual presentation services.

Full story in next Tuesday's Chronicle.

