Michael Dunlop makes Cookstown 100 return

MICHAEL Dunlop, star of the recent Armoy Road Races, will return to the KDM Hire Cookstown 100, which is scheduled to take place on Friday and Saturday, September 10-11.

The Ballymoney rider, who last raced at Cookstown in 2018, will compete in both 600 Supersport and Open races on his MD Racing Yamaha and Synetiq BMW by TAS Racing machines.

Dunlop, who won the 600 invitation race in 2018, and scored his only ever national road race win in the Supertwins here in 2015, has not won the Feature Cookstown 100 race since 2013, something he will be eager to put right in 2021.

Dunlop's attendance will certainly whet the appetite for road race fans who have been starved of action between the hedges over the past two years.

Looking back to Armoy, the 17 times TT winner Dunlop was in scintillating form, having had time during the pandemic to recover from injures received at the Southern 100 road race in 2019.

As in the past, entries are full in all classes.

The KDM Hire Cookstown 100 was the only road race to run last year and the organising club set a precedent for the future of road racing with their online booking system, a simple but successful procedure that is again in operation for 2021.

The race package costs £25 which includes the Race Programme and wristband, both of which are required for entrance on both days.

Race packages will remain on sale until Friday August 20.

No Race package - No admittance to race circuit.

The Cookstown 100 is a closed event and the protocol used last year will remain in place for 2021.

The KDM Hire Road Races will have practices and, time permitting, three races on Friday July 10 with the remaining races on Saturday September 11.

Fans will again be bussed onto the circuit, as they were last year. More details will be released before the event.