McGee to miss KDM Hire Cookstown 100

ONE of the leading riders entered for the 2021 KDM Hire Cookstown 100 - Derek McGee, the 'Mullingar Missile' - has had to withdraw his entry for this year's event following a training incident last weekend.

McGee, a past winner over the Orittor circuit and the rider who finished closest to Michael Dunlop at the recent Armoy Road Races, broke his pelvis in seven places when he was high-sided from an off-road machine.

Derek, who missed last year's event so that he could start the 2021 season injury-free, was due to ride in five races at this year's Cookstown event.

"This no doubt will be a major disappointment for many race fans but our thoughts are with Derek as we wish him a speedy and successful recovery," explained an event spokesperson.

"Let's hope Derek will be fully recovered from this injury for next year's 100th Cookstown 100 Road Race event."

The 2021 KDM Hire Cookstown 100 takes place on Friday and Saturday, September 10-11.

This is a closed event and admission is by Wristband and programs only.

Practice takes place on Friday, with three races on Friday evening, time permitting.