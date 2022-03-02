Michael Dunlop to race the PBM Ducati at NW200 and TT

Following on the agreement made in 2020 - only for plans to be scuppered due to the COVID-19 pandemic - Paul Bird Motorsport (PBM) is delighted to confirm 19-times TT winner Michael Dunlop will race one of the team’s formidable Ducati Panigale V4 RRs at the 2022 International North West 200 and 2022 Isle of Man TT Races.



The 32-year-old from Ballymoney will see the deal with the eight-times British Superbike champions and multiple NW200 and TT winners eventually come to fruition to race a factory-supported PBM Ducati in both the Superbike and Senior races at this year’s festival.

The last time the TT races ran in 2019, Dunlop won the Lightweight TT to add to his tally as the third most successful rider around the 37.73-mile course. He will race his own machines in the Supersport and Superstock events, but PBM will field the Ulsterman in the two main races as they look to add to their illustrious TT history.

The last time the Penrith-based team contested the Isle of Man TT Races was in 2015 when Ian Hutchinson scored a second in the Superbike TT and a third in the Senior TT as well as winning the Superstock TT race, all aboard PBM Kawasakis, to celebrate the team’s first major foray onto the Isle of Man for 12 years.

