Seeley continues to set records at NW200

CARRICKFERGUS rider Alastair Seeley extended his record at the North West 200 after winning the two races that were held on Thursday evening.

Seeley now holds a record 26 victories around the Triangle Circuit following his Supersport and Superstock wins in miserable weather conditions.

Afterwards, the 42-year-old admitted he is targeting 34 race wins on the north coast - to match his racing number.

"If I get there that will be a special occasion and that might be the time to hang up the leathers," Seeley told the BBC.

"God knows where it is going to stop. 34 would be a magical number, but obviously we won't get there this year.

"We have four more on Saturday and if they happen then I'll be up to 30. I'll need another year or two to get to 34."

Seeley collected his 25th North West 200 victory after edging out Todd and McWilliams but dominated the following Superstock race with a near 13-second victory, again over Padgetts Honda rider Todd.

Thursday Results

Supersport race one: 1 A Seeley (Yamaha) 20m 09.426s; 2 D Todd (Honda) +1.984s; 3 J McWilliams (Yamaha) +5.976s; 4 A McLean (Kawasaki) +15.399s; 5 C Cummins (Honda) +24.689s; 6 D Harrison (Kawasaki) +30.317s; 7 J Hillier (Yamaha) +38.801; 8 M Rees (Kawasaki) +41.838s; 9 J Loughlin (Yamaha) +42.279s; 10 P Yves Bian (Kawasaki) +42.886s.

Superstock race one: 1 A Seeley (Yamaha) 29m 06.868s; D Todd (Honda) +12.864s; 3 R Cooper (Suzuki) +19.868s; 4 C Cummins (Honda) +36.428s; 5 M Rutter (Honda) +39.725; 6 M Lennon (Yamaha) +1m 48.366s; 7 C Phillips (Suzuki) +1m 51.843s; 8 I Hutchinson (BMW) +1m 59.850s; 9 M Booth (Kawasaki) +2m 04.80s; 10 S Bonnetti (BMW) +2m 13.084s.

Saturday.

